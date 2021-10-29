First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,982 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 64,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $99,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

