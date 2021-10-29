First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.42. 783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.