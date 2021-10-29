First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

