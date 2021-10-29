First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

