First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 214.5% in October

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 214.5% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FMHI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.