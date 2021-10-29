FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FGROY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGROY stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.