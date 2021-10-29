FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $200.00 at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSV. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

