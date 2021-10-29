Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $111.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.53 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 185.0% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

