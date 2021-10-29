Five Star Bancorp Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FSBC opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.