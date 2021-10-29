Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.