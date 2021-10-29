Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FLXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

