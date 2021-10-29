Flux (FLUX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.41 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Flux has a market capitalization of $107.77 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00259698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00104949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00125131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000103 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 217,860,230 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

