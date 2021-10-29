Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

