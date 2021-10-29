Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $20.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.97%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.