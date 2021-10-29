Fmr LLC Purchases 172,413 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 166.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $35.43 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

