Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,007,211 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.67% of Antares Pharma worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 922,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRS. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

