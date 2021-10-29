Fmr LLC Sells 1,515,807 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,515,807 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.86% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $12,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 596,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $7,297,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,062 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $5,394,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OEC stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

