FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FNCB opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FNCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.41.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

In other FNCB Bancorp news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. bought 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bracey bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,081.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,297.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FNCB Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of FNCB Bancorp worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

