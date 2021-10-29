For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Short Interest Up 392.0% in October

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 392.0% from the September 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTEG traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 189,506,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,363,063. For The Earth has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

About For The Earth

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

