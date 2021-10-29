FORA Capital LLC Acquires 13,127 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 183.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

O stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. 75,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,376. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

