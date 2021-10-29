FORA Capital LLC Buys 12,712 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bronson Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,313,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ciena by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. 1,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.