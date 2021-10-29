FORA Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

ECL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

