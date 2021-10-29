FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. 9,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,225. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

