FORA Capital LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $7.88 on Friday, reaching $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 332,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,330. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

