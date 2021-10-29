Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 648,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,202,477. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

