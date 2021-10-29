Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

F opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.