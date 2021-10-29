Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.
F opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.
In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.
