Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

