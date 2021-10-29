Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $324.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.92.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $327.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $345.25. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

