Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Fortive were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. 39,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,147. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

