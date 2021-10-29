Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Short Interest Up 13,228.9% in October

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a growth of 13,228.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of FVIV stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.