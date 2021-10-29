Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

