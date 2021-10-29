Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of FWRD stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 168,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.