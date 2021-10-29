Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 168,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

