Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $144.10. 40,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.