Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,427,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,809,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,780,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

