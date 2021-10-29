Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 87.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,795 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $4,450,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 526,354 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.03 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

