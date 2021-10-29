Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $228,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $277,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

