Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC raised its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CONMED by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $145.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $147.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

