Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3,171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,624,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

EHC opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

