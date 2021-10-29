Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.54% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 3,030.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQE opened at $30.97 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10.

