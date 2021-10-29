Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 872.80 ($11.40) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The firm has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 817.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,476.16.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

