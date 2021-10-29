frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Lowered to $45.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $41.82 on Friday. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

