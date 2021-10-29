FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 1,703.2% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTPA opened at $9.76 on Friday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

