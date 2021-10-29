Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, an increase of 160.1% from the September 30th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

