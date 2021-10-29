FUNToken One Day Volume Reaches $17.30 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $210.79 million and $17.30 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00232528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

