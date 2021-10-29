FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of PB opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

