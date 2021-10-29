FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITC opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 524,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

