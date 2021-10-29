FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Issued By William Blair

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $747.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 7.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.