FY2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By DA Davidson

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 347.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 117.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HomeStreet by 316.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

