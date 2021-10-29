FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised by Wedbush

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $107.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $100.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,530.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $31.99 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,516.55 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.