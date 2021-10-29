FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Increased by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of CLR opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

